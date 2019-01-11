Maui Time

Breaking: Chair, vice chair, and memberships announced for new Maui County Council committees

by

[UPDATE: This article first noted Riki Hokama as a voting member of the Environmental, Agriculture, and Cultural Preservation Committee. At the close of the council meeting, Hokama motioned to reconsider the committees, resulting in his membership in the EACP as a voting member to be replaced by Alice Lee.]

The Maui County Council continued organizational business today during its second meeting of the term. After hearing councilmembers’ requests for positions within council committees, Council Chair Kelly King announced her recommendations for committee chairs, vice chairs, and voting membership. Following short discussion and some amendments to shift members, this is how the committees shook out:

 

Affordable Housing Committee
Chair Tasha Kama
Vice Chair Mike Molina

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Alice Lee, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura

Economic Development and Budget Committee
Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez
Vice Chair Kelly King

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura

Environmental, Agricultural, and Cultural Preservation Committee
Chair Shane Sinenci
Vice Chair Tasha Kama

Voting members: Alice Lee, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Yuki Lei Sugimura


Governance, Ethics, and Transparency Committee
Chair Mike Molina
Vice Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura


Healthy Families and Communities Committee
Chair Riki Hokama
Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura

Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez


Multimodal Transportation Committee
Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura
Vice Chair Riki Hokama

Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci


Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee
Chair Tamara Paltin
Vice Chair Shane Sinenci

Voting members: Kelly King, Alice Lee, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Yuki Lei Sugimura


Water and Infrastructure Committee

Chair Alice Lee

Vice Chair Tamara Paltin

Voting members Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci

As Councilmember Kama said in a comment echoed by Molina, “It’s a new day.” More to come…

