Breaking: Chair, vice chair, and memberships announced for new Maui County Council committees

[UPDATE: This article first noted Riki Hokama as a voting member of the Environmental, Agriculture, and Cultural Preservation Committee. At the close of the council meeting, Hokama motioned to reconsider the committees, resulting in his membership in the EACP as a voting member to be replaced by Alice Lee.]

The Maui County Council continued organizational business today during its second meeting of the term. After hearing councilmembers’ requests for positions within council committees, Council Chair Kelly King announced her recommendations for committee chairs, vice chairs, and voting membership. Following short discussion and some amendments to shift members, this is how the committees shook out:

Affordable Housing Committee

Chair Tasha Kama

Vice Chair Mike Molina

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Alice Lee, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura

Economic Development and Budget Committee

Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez

Vice Chair Kelly King

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura



Environmental, Agricultural, and Cultural Preservation Committee

Chair Shane Sinenci

Vice Chair Tasha Kama

Voting members: Alice Lee, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Yuki Lei Sugimura



Governance, Ethics, and Transparency Committee

Chair Mike Molina

Vice Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez

Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura



Healthy Families and Communities Committee

Chair Riki Hokama

Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura

Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez



Multimodal Transportation Committee

Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura

Vice Chair Riki Hokama

Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci



Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee

Chair Tamara Paltin

Vice Chair Shane Sinenci

Voting members: Kelly King, Alice Lee, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Yuki Lei Sugimura



Water and Infrastructure Committee

Chair Alice Lee

Vice Chair Tamara Paltin

Voting members Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci

As Councilmember Kama said in a comment echoed by Molina, “It’s a new day.” More to come…