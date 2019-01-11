Breaking: Chair, vice chair, and memberships announced for new Maui County Council committees

[UPDATE: This article first noted Riki Hokama as a voting member of the Environmental, Agriculture, and Cultural Preservation Committee. At the close of the council meeting, Hokama motioned to reconsider the committees, resulting in his membership in the EACP as a voting member to be replaced by Alice Lee.]
The Maui County Council continued organizational business today during its second meeting of the term. After hearing councilmembers’ requests for positions within council committees, Council Chair Kelly King announced her recommendations for committee chairs, vice chairs, and voting membership. Following short discussion and some amendments to shift members, this is how the committees shook out:
Affordable Housing Committee
Chair Tasha Kama
Vice Chair Mike Molina
Voting members: Riki Hokama, Alice Lee, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura
Economic Development and Budget Committee
Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez
Vice Chair Kelly King
Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura
Environmental, Agricultural, and Cultural Preservation Committee
Chair Shane Sinenci
Vice Chair Tasha Kama
Voting members: Alice Lee, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Yuki Lei Sugimura
Governance, Ethics, and Transparency Committee
Chair Mike Molina
Vice Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez
Voting members: Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci, Yuki Lei Sugimura
Healthy Families and Communities Committee
Chair Riki Hokama
Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura
Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Mike Molina, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez
Multimodal Transportation Committee
Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura
Vice Chair Riki Hokama
Voting members: Tasha Kama, Kelly King, Alice Lee, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci
Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee
Chair Tamara Paltin
Vice Chair Shane Sinenci
Voting members: Kelly King, Alice Lee, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Yuki Lei Sugimura
Water and Infrastructure Committee
Chair Alice Lee
Vice Chair Tamara Paltin
Voting members Riki Hokama, Tasha Kama, Mike Molina, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Shane Sinenci
As Councilmember Kama said in a comment echoed by Molina, “It’s a new day.” More to come…
