AKAKŪ’S FIRST EVER “VIRTUAL” PRIMARY ELECTION COVERAGE “LIVE” ON AKAKU, FACEBOOK, ZOOM, KAKU 88.5, YOUR iPHONE AND ON THE WEB

Akakū Maui Community Media will broadcast its first ever “virtual” primary election coverage this Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. or “until the sparks stop flying” according to Program Director, Dana Randall. What is unique about this year is that most of the candidates and guests will be virtually present from locations all around Maui Nui via Zoom. The live broadcast can be seen and heard almost everywhere on nearly every device.

The Virtual Broadcast will feature anchors Kathy Collins, Chivo Ching Johnson, along with expert analysis from Deidre Tegarden, Rod Antone and guests. You can watch the show on Akakū cable channels 53,54, and 55; Facebook live, or on the web at www.akaku.org. You can download the brand new Akakū app and watch on your iPhone or tune in to KAKU 88.5 and listen to the radio.

If you would like a special front row seat, register in advance for the Akakū Primary Election 200 Zoom Webinar on the election section of the Akakū website www.akaku.org. The first 100 Zoomers to register are able to ask questions and participate in on air polling during the “live” broadcast.

“There are several tight races for Maui County Council and the State House that will be fun to follow and lots of video that will be fun to watch wherever you are,” Randall said.

For more information visit www.akaku.org

