Affordable housing development for seniors breaks ground

The first project to go through the county’s Fast Track for Affordable Housing process launched November 20 in Kahului when Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation broke ground on the Kahului Lani senior affordable rental housing development. Kahului Lani, developed in partnership with GSF, LLC., will provide low-income seniors with an affordable permanent living option offering complementary amenities, where residents can “age in place.”

“Increasing Maui’s affordable housing inventory is a top priority for the county right now,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “This is especially true for our seniors, who deserve the choice to age in place and live long, active, happy, and healthy lives. I’d like to thank CCHDC and the state for teaming up with the county to produce this greatly needed, truly affordable senior housing in Kahului.”

The 165-unit senior affordable rental complex will be built in two phases at the site bordered by Kane, Vevau, and School streets. The first phase of Kahului Lani will include a six-story building with 82 units. The second phase will feature 83 units and a two-story multi-purpose building, which will include offices for Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to provide on-site case management services and programs for residents.

Earlier this year, Maui County’s Department of Housing & Human Concerns announced the Kahului Lani housing project was moving forward thanks to the utilization of a new fast-track permitting process.

A “Workforce Housing Certificate” was issued for the project and is the result of a directive earlier this year by Mayor Arakawa, who instructed all departments give priority to processing permits for affordable housing projects. The mayor’s directive yielded the certificate, along with all permit plans that ensure permits are processed first and remain a priority until granted.

“As Hawai‘i’s population continues to age, it is more important than ever to provide our seniors with affordable rental options,” said CCHDC President Rick Stack. “Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation is proud to play a role in filling this critical need for our kupuna.”

Once completed, seniors ages 55 and older who earn 60 percent or less of the county median income will be eligible to apply as potential tenants.

Kahului Lani is expected to be completed in 2020.

Photo courtesy Catholic Housing Development Corporation