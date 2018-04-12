NOTW: Unusual Honolulu rescues, Lucky Charms pothole repairs and people who marry trees

OOPS!

A man playing with a baseball on the roof of a parking structure in Honolulu on Mar. 23 had to be rescued by firefighters after he fell into the space between two buildings and got stuck, KHON2 TV reported. Security guard Ray Rodrigues was dispatched to the roof to run the 55-year-old off, but found the man had fallen into a seven- to nine-inch-wide space between the cement walls. When pulling him out with a rope failed, firefighters resorted to using drills and saws to cut through the concrete to free him. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Police in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, appealed to the public for help in late March tracking down a most unusual perpetrator. “Over the past year and a half,” the department posted on its Facebook page, “someone has been clogging the women’s toilet (at the Deland Community Center) with a 20-ounce soda bottle. This is very strange… and gross.” The Sheboygan Press reported that the string of more than 25 incidents began in 2016. Joe Kerlin, the city’s parks and forestry superintendent, says the suspect is likely an adult male, based on security camera footage from outside the restroom. The city’s resulting plumbing bills have totaled between $2,000 and $3,000.

WHEN PEOPLE HARASS COWS

A dairy truck driver lost his job in early March after being caught on a surveillance camera urinating near dairy cows in a barn at Tremblay Farm in Highgate, Vermont. While no charges were filed, Monica Massey of the Dairy Farmers of America said the driver’s behavior was unacceptable. “We saw the videos. What we saw was deplorable,” Massey said told WCAX TV. Darleen Tremblay said she was “shattered” by what she saw on the video. “I couldn’t move. I froze and I shook,” she added.

BRIGHT IDEAS

The Snell Family Park ficus tree, a sprawling giant that has shaded the park in Fort Myers, Florida, for more than a century, played the part of groom to several brides on Mar. 24 as Karen Cooper and others tried to save it from being cut down. The News-Press reported that while its roots are on the park property, some of the limbs in the tree’s 8,000-square-foot canopy extend to an adjacent property that is for sale, and potential buyer Jeff Romer was concerned about his liability for the tree’s upkeep. In December, Fort Myers’ public works officials approved the removal of the tree, prompting protests from Cooper and others. She got the idea of marrying the tree from women in Mexico who have been protesting deforestation. “I thought, ‘Oh, we should marry the ficus tree’–kind of giggle, giggle.” A city spokeswoman said the city is moving ahead to save the newlywed tree, but Cooper is worried that the decision is not final. “If they cut down this tree, I’m going to be a widow.”

INEXPLICABLE

Eastern Michigan University student Andrew (who didn’t give a last name), 22, wasn’t making any kind of statement or protesting any government action (or lack thereof) on Mar. 12 when he filled a pothole in Trenton with a whole box of Lucky Charms and a gallon of milk. Andrew then lay on the road with a spoon and ate the cereal out of the pothole. “I don’t know where the inspiration came from, but when it hit me, I knew it was a good idea,” Andrew told MLive.com. “It tasted great. If I was blindfolded, I wouldn’t know if it was a pothole or a bowl.”

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Italian chef Fabio Picchi has offered three American exchange students in Florence a four-hour cooking lesson after the women tried to cook pasta in a pot without water on Mar. 18. The pasta burst into flames within minutes, and firefighters were summoned to put out the fire. “We thought it was cooked like that,” one of the students told La Nazione. “They will have lunch in our restaurant with two of my extraordinary cooks,” Picchi said. “I think this can be useful to them, but also to us. Understanding is always … what is beautiful and necessary.”

WEIRD POWER

In Didcot, England, known as the country’s “most normal town,” one resident creatively tried to change people’s perceptions with additions to road signs along local highway A4130. The prankster added destinations such as Narnia, Gotham City, Middle Earth, Emerald City and Neverland to roundabout signs, telling the BBC (on condition of anonymity): “To me there’s nowhere that is normal, there’s no such thing.” He said he’s been making “creative interventions” all over the country for about 20 years. The Oxfordshire County Council responded that while the additions were “amusing,” they’ll be removed as soon as the county’s potholes are fixed.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

Maghan LeGlue, 25, of Bridge City, Louisiana, shifted her rage into high gear on March 24 when she used her 2004 Ford Expedition to pin her 27-year-old boyfriend up against his Ford Crown Victoria, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Times-Picayune reported that the couple, who have three children together, had been arguing when LeGlue hit him, shattering his leg. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the victim. LeGlue was taken into custody and was held without bond.