NOTW: Owl errors, the worst driving test fail ever and that time Jesus broke into a Pizza Hut

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

Around 4:30am on March 22, High Point, North Carolina, 911 dispatchers received a surprising call from a man informing them he had broken into a business. “Yes, this is Jesus Christ, and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” claimed 46-year-old Richard Lee Quintero of Greensboro, according to WFMY TV. “Jesus is here, he’s back to Earth. I just broke in and had a pizza. I’m Jesus,” Quintero told dispatchers. “Because I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want.” He also complained that “everybody’s been treating me mean.” High Point police officers arrested Quintero and charged him with breaking and entering and larceny.

EXTREME MEASURES

Shannon Dean Egeland, 43, of Kuna, Oregon, was found guilty Feb. 28 in an elaborate scheme to delay a prison sentence and collect insurance. The Idaho Statesman reported that shortly before Egeland was to begin a 10-year jail term in 2014 for his role in a $20 million housing scandal, he took out a disability insurance policy and talked his then-17-year-old son into shooting him in the legs with a 20-gauge shotgun, which would delay his prison term — not to mention let him collect on the new insurance policy. After the teenager shot him, Egeland called police and said he’d been assaulted, but police became suspicious when they found Egeland’s wallet and BMW were still at the scene. U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown tacked three years and 10 months of additional time onto Egeland’s original sentence. Egeland, who eventually lost his left leg, stood before the judge on his prosthetic leg and said he’d had a lot of time to reflect on his crimes and realized he needs mental health counseling. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Bradford called him a “menace to society.”

BRIGHT IDEA

A traditional March wedding at Peckforton Castle in Tarporley, Cheshire, England, was briefly interrupted when an owl trained to deliver the rings to a waiting best man changed its mind about where to land. The betrothed Jeni Arrowsmith and Mark Wood of Wrexham watched as the barn owl flew down the aisle toward the best man, but a seated groomsman then pointed at the bird, which it took as a signal to fly to his hand. “The owl just dived in and hit the guy–who is terrified of birds!” said wedding photographer Stacey Oliver. “He fell off his chair.” “Everyone was absolutely hysterical,” the bride later told the BBC. “It made the wedding because we were talking about it all night.”

LEAST COMPETENT CRIMINALS

When an intoxicated man arrived at the Delaware State Police Troop 1 station in Wilmington on March 20, looking for a ride home, officers thought he seemed familiar. Turns out he was Christopher McDowell, 34, a suspect in a Feb. 22 shoplifting incident at a local Kohl’s store, according to the News Journal. McDowell was charged with shoplifting and arraigned, then released on $1,000 bail. After he made a phone call to a friend for a ride home, his Kohl’s accomplice, April Wright, 48, showed up–and she too was arrested and charged.

FEUDS

In Toronto, a group of animal rights advocates started protesting outside a restaurant called Antler in early December. By March, the protests had grown, and Antler’s co-owner, Michael Hunter, had had enough of the “murder” signs and “You’ve got blood on your hands” chants. So on March 23, he told the Globe and Mail, he figured, “I’m going to have my own protest… This is who we are and what we do. So I went and got a deer leg.” Hunter brought a cutting board, knife and the hindquarter of a deer into the front window and butchered the meat while the protesters looked on. As a result, Hunter and the protesters are now trying to open a dialogue, and reservation requests at Antler have increased.

WORST DRIVING TEST FAIL EVER

A young driver in Buffalo, Minnesota, wasted no time earning an EPIC FAIL on her driver’s test on March 21 when she rammed the car into the examination station before she’d even pulled out of the parking space. As the driving test began, the 17-year-old shifted her 2014 Chevy Equinox into drive instead of reverse and hit the accelerator, causing the car to lurch forward, jump the curb and crash through the window of the station, located in a strip mall. While the driver was not hurt, the examiner, 60, was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries. Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that no charges would be filed.

OOPS!

Presumably in the throes of a serious case of munchies, Lizabeth Ildefonso, 44, drove up to the security booth at the Suffolk County (New York) jail at 10:12am on March 16 and tried to order a “bacon, egg and cheese” sandwich. Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro explained that she was at the jail, but Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the Riverhead News-Review reported. The deputy noticed Ildefonso’s eyes were dilated and glassy, and that she had white powdery residue in her left nostril. DeCaro also checked her license and found it was not valid. After failing a field sobriety exam, Ildefonso was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a valid license.