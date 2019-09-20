News of the Weird: How to protect a Smart Car, putting baby-daddy on blast, and a pizza heist

EWWWW!

A Whataburger location in Bastrop, Texas, was the scene of a gruesome plunge to an oily demise on Aug. 31. As customers waited in line at the counter, the Austin American-Statesman reported, kitchen workers tried to catch a mouse scampering across the food prep counter. A customer captured the scene on video as the mouse, fleeing a person trying to trap it, leapt into a fryer full of hot grease. On the video, an employee can be heard asking, “Who else needs a refund?” The video was posted to Facebook, prompting Whataburger to comment that the location had been closed and “the entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”

MYSTERIOUS

Police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, say an unnamed 80-year-old woman snoozed right through an apparent carjacking on Aug. 28 – even though she was in the car. The victim told police she had fallen asleep in her car, parked in her driveway, around 9pm that evening. She called police around 4am to say she woke up on the driveway and her car was gone, but she had no recollection of how she got there, the New York Daily News reported. Police observed a fresh abrasion and bruise on her face. The car was recovered later that day in Trenton, but the search is still on for suspects.

BRIGHT IDEA

In the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, high school instructor Luis Juarez Texis inflamed the ire of parents when he made students wear cardboard boxes (with cut-out eye holes) on their heads as they took an exam in order to deter cheating. Parents are calling for Texis’ removal, OddityCentral reported, saying the boxes amounted to “acts of humiliation, physical, emotional, and psychological violence.” Others, however, applauded Texis’ idea, with one saying the boxes “teach them a great lesson.” Texis told reporters the students consented to the anti-cheating method.

PUT ON BLAST

A graffiti artist in Frankston, Australia, has been painting the Melbourne suburb purple with a message to someone named Chris, saying “u need 2 talk 2 me B4 baby is born, or don’t bother after,” according to a July 30 report from the Australian Broadcasting Corp. The messages have appeared on several public spaces, such as sidewalks and the sides of buildings. Frankston Mayor Michael O’Reilly said the city council “would encourage those involved to consider more constructive, and less illegal ways of communicating in the future… I hope Chris and this mystery person can work through their issues.”

AWESOME!

For her Aug. 10 wedding in Omaha, Nebraska, Deanna Adams, 40, told her bridesmaids, including her sister and maid of honor, Christina Meador, they could wear “anything” they’d be comfortable in. So after carefully considering several options, Meador chose her outfit: an inflatable T. rex costume. As the bride and her groom took their vows, Meador towered over them, delicately clutching her bouquet of sunflowers and, no doubt, shedding a few dinosaur tears. Meador, 38, told Adams ahead of time that she would wear the costume, according to the Omaha World-Herald, giving Adams a chance to shut the idea down, but her sister didn’t balk. In fact, Adams defended the choice on Facebook: “It’s a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves… The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.”

NEWS YOU CAN USE

In Jacksonville, Florida, as Hurricane Dorian approached on Sep. 3, Patrick Eldridge became concerned that his Smart car would “blow away.” So he proposed to his wife, Jessica, that he park it in their kitchen. (Her car was already in the garage.) She doubted he could do it, but “he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit,” Jessica told the Associated Press. She said there was still room to move around and cook, but “my dogs are confused by it.” Dorian narrowly missed Jacksonville as it moved up the East Coast.

LEAST COMPETENT CRIMINALS

If you’re going to commit a crime, go all in, we always say. But two unidentified crooks in the Bronx, New York, went to great lengths Sep. 2 to rob a Little Caesar’s pizza shop and took… a pizza, police said. Video shows one thief holding open the drive-through window, the New York Post reported, as the other crawled in on his belly, but workers rushed to push him back out. Changing tactics, the two then entered through the front door, threatened workers with a knife, and made off with a $23 pizza order. “They did all that just for pizza?” a police source told the paper. Chances are, the evidence is long gone.

IRONY

The former Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club in Trenton, Wisconsin, has found an unlikely new life as the Ozaukee Christian School, opening on Sept. 16, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Kris Austin, the school’s administrator, said the stripper pole had been removed, along with the leopard-print carpet, but the stage and bar are still there, and the building is still owned by the Spearmint Rhino chain, based in California. It’s an arrangement school leaders have had to come to terms with. “Our take on it is that people are people,” said school board president David Swartz. “We’re sinners, too. Even though we don’t agree with their business model per se… Now we’re going to transfer that place into a place where boys and girls are raised to be our next leaders with character.”