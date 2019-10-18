News of the Weird: Hacker’s delight, and Elvis impersonator’s fetish, and a man grows devil horns (just in time for Halloween!)

PEOPLE WITH ISSUES

There’s so much to unpack about Sexy Vegan, a 37-year-old from West Hollywood, California, that we scarcely know where to begin. His real name is Hansel DeBartolo III. After changing his name in 2016, he had the new handle tattooed on his forehead and chest. He’s an “Instagram sensation” and a 2020 presidential candidate, according to his IMDb profile. But most recently, Vegan’s been a resident of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, reported the Los Angeles Times, following his arrest Sep. 26 on charges of sexual abuse of his dog, which authorities say he captured on video and posted on social media. “I do get judged a lot for being different,” Vegan told Dr. Phil in 2017.

THE CONTINUING CRISIS

At New Lynn’s Peaches and Cream, a sex toy shop in suburban Auckland, New Zealand, staffer Kat Maher immediately noticed a strange customer on Sep. 23. “He was very energetic and erratic, going around the shop, talking a lot,” she told Stuff. Strangely, he also closely resembled Elvis Presley, with slicked-back black hair and sunglasses, although he was wearing a high-visibility orange vest. “He brought a sex toy called ‘Like a Virgin’ up to the counter, but his card declined,” Maher said. When the purchase didn’t go through, the man grabbed the “fake vagina” toy, worth about $60, and ran out of the store. Maher reported the theft to police, but fake Elvis has not been apprehended. She also noted that the shop gets robbed about once a week: “It’s really frustrating when this sort of thing happens. So rude and it ruins your day.”

HACKER’S DELIGHT

Sunday morning shoppers in central Auckland, New Zealand, got more than an eyeful on Sep. 29 when for several hours, pornography was broadcast on a large outdoor video screen at the Asics sportswear store. The “totally inappropriate and offensive” scenes apparently continued for about nine hours – until staff arrived at the store around 10am and turned the screen off, the New Zealand Herald reported. “Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched,” said security guard Dwayne Hinango. The store manager, who gave only “John” as his name, said the incident stemmed from a cybersecurity breach, and Asics apologized on its website and through email to its customers.

RECURRING THEME

And in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, motorists along an interstate got a free show late on Sep. 28 after two people broke into a small building connected to an electronic billboard and uploaded pornography to the sign. Auburn Hills police told WDIV that two hooded young men were captured on surveillance video entering the structure at 10:49pm and staying about 15 minutes. Police started getting reports of the images around 11pm. “I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,’” said driver Chuck McMahon. Police are still looking for the hackers.

UNCLEAR ON THE CONCEPT

Lee Dong-jin, the mayor of Jindo county in South Korea, wanted to make International Coastal Cleanup Day special for his community. So on Sept. 20, the day before the global event, he instructed crews to transport more than a ton of trash that had already been collected from coastlines and deposit it on a pristine beach in Jindo, according to Agence-France Press. “We brought in waste Styrofoam and other coastal trash gathered from nearby areas so the 600 participants could carry out clean-up activities,” Lee said. He apologized for deceiving the volunteers and assured residents that there was no “secondary pollution.”

OVERREACTION

Police were called to an IHOP restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sep. 26, after a group of patrons lost their composure when told their orange juice refills weren’t free. Authorities told WLOS the customers damaged the restaurant and assaulted its manager and another employee. Police are examining surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspects. “We never want to see anyone injured, especially over a bill at a restaurant,” said Asheville police spokesperson Christina Hallingse.

CREME DE LA WEIRD

Indian farmer Shyam Lal Yadav, 74, bumped the top of his head about five years ago, and shortly afterward, the bump started growing, becoming what doctors call a sebaceous horn. On Sep. 18, Metro News reported that Yadav underwent surgery to remove the “devil horn” at Bhagyoday Tirth Hospital in Sagar, India. The 4-inch horn was made of keratin, the substance found in fingernails and hair, and neurosurgeons were able to remove it with a razor. “However, the underlying condition will still need to be treated,” explained Dr. Vishal Gajbhiye. A biopsy of the horn showed that it was benign, and a skin graft covers the spot where it grew.

BUH-BYE!

Michael and Georgina Parsons’ 54 neighbors in Little Bay Islands, Newfoundland, are resettling on the mainland this fall as part of a program to centralize populations in growth areas. But not the Parsons. In spite of the fact that the government will cease all services to the island on Dec. 31 – electricity, mail delivery, ferry, and snowplow – the Parsonses have decided to stay. “We’re not nervous,” Michael told CTV. “I don’t know if that’s because we’re just plain crazy or whatnot.” They are busy preparing for life off the grid, purchasing a snowmobile and wood stove, and installing a solar panel system. “We’re also learning to do without some fresh fruits and vegetables and go to more dry goods, bottled goods, powdered milk – that sort of stuff,” Georgina said.