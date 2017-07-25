Na Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono looking for college intern applicants

Applications are being accepted for a college internship program designed to help develop Maui’s next generation of conservation leaders. The Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono program is funded by Hauoli Mau Loa Foundation, a private Honolulu-based grant making organization.

The program works in partnership with Maui-based conservation agencies and Kupu, an established non-profit organization that works statewide to link youth with conservation organizations year-round.

The Maui Invasive Species Committee, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project will serve as host agencies for the Year Round 2017-2018 Program; one position is available with each agency for college-aged students who are interested in careers in natural resources management and protection, and invasive species management.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive process that includes a formal application, criminal history check, and interview. Interns will earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $475 and are eligible to earn an AmeriCorps Education Award that may be applied toward higher education costs or student loans.

Interested candidates must be available for 19 hours a week from Oct. 2, 2017 through May 11, 2018. Work days are generally Monday through Friday, but may include some night and weekend hours depending on the agency’s needs. Students are responsible for their own transportation and housing accommodations. Completed applications and all required documents must be received by 11:59pm on Aug. 18, 2017.

For more information and to obtain an application packet, please visit Nhhphawaii.org or contact the Program Coordinator at [email protected] or call 808-727-2184.

Photo courtesy Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono