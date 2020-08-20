MPD Press Release: Missing Person, Michael Long

The Maui Police Department is still looking for Michael Long who was reported missing on February 19, 2020 at about 9:36 a.m., by a family member. Family last had contact with Long via phone, in July 2019.

Long is homeless and believed to frequent the Kihei and Lahaina areas. Long is described as a Caucasian male, 6’0 tall, 155 pounds, with light brown/blond hair and blue eyes. Long has a twin brother. Michael Long has an eagle tattoo on his right upper arm, his twin does not.

Anyone with information about Michael Long is asked to please call the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 and in an emergency dial 9-1-1.

Press Release 08-109-20 Maui Police Department

Share this: Print

Comments

comments