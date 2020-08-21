MPD Press Release: Missing Person, Jeremiah Rabanes

Maui Police Department is requesting your assistance in a Missing Person type case.

On August 21, 2020, Jeremiah Rabanes (36) from Wailuku, was reported missing.

Rabanes was last seen on August 21, 2020, at about 1:32 a.m., at a residence in Waiehu.

Rabanes is described as a Caucasian male, 36 years of age, 5’9” tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department, Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400, or in an Emergency dial 9-1-1.

Press Release 08-110-20 Maui Police Department

