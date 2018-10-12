MHS needs foster homes for dogs

For those wanting a dog but can not make the lifetime commitment, the Maui Humane Society encourages you to take a short term foster dog into your home.

MHS has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. With dogs coming in almost daily, the kennels are starting to get uncomfortably crowded. To make it easier for foster families, MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster.

“Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog,” said an MHS spokesperson.

For information, email [email protected] or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11-6pm. For additional information about Maui Humane Society, visit www.mauihumanesociety.org

Photo courtesy Maui Humane Society