Maui Matsuri Festival looking for young artists

The Maui Matsuri festival is seeking student artists for its drawing contest. The 14th annual Manga & Art Drawing Contest is open to 3rd through 12th graders in two divisions, Manga and Traditional Art. The contest, sponsored by HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts Maui, will be held at the 18th annual Maui Matsuri festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the UH Maui College Pilina Building student lounge.

Artistic submissions will be judged in three age divisions for both Manga style and Traditional Art categories: 3rd to 5th grades; 6th to 8th grades; and 9th to 12th grades. The top three winning contestants from each category and age division will be awarded certificates, ribbons and cash prizes.

Participants can enter by submitting hand drawn work (not computer generated) on paper; the paper must not exceed 8.5 x 11 inches; no frames or mounted pieces; and all mediums are allowed including pencil, colored pencil and pen. Both the Manga and Traditional Art entries should reflect the theme: 150th Anniversary of Japanese Immigrants to Hawaii. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with signed disclaimer, taped to the back of the artwork in order for it to be accepted. Entrants are limited to one entry per category within their age division.

Entries will be accepted at Ben Franklin at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center or any of the HouseMart Ace Hardware locations in Kihei, Pukalani, or Lahaina until April 30, 2018. Entries may also be mailed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui (PO Box 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733) or submitted directly at the Manga & Art Exhibit in the Pilina Building during the Maui Matsuri festival between 1pm and 2:30pm. Judging will begin promptly at 3pm. Winners will be announced at the entertainment stage at 4pm.

First place winning artwork will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center for one week after the event. Artwork must be picked up at the exhibit area by 6pm. Alternatively, contestants may provide a self-addressed stamped envelope for the return of artwork. Artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

Maui Matsuri is a week-long event featuring Japanese culture. Kickoff is April 27 at 6:30pm at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center; there will be a screening of 2017 film Go For Broke on May 3 at 6pm at Iao Theater; a Musical Extravaganza on May 4 at 6pm at UH Maui College; and the Maui Matsuri Festival on May 5 at 2pm on the UH Maui College Great Lawn.

Admission to Kickoff, Musical Extravaganza, and Festival events is free. Film information is available from Iao Theater. On festival day May 5, art contestants will be sought for additional festival contests such as: cosplay, video-gaming, and natto and saimin eating.

The Maui Matsuri festival is presented by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui with major support by the County of Maui and Hawaii Tourism Authority, and major sponsorship from Island Honda, IBEW-Local Union 1186, Maui Taiko, and UH Maui College.

Full festival information, including contest rules and entry forms, is available on the festival website: Mauimatsuri.com. You may also contact the Matsuri hotline at 808-283-9999.