Maui Humane Society Cat Building & Critter Corner Renovations

The Maui Humane Society (MHS) announces that they will begin renovations on the cat building and critter corner on Monday, October 29. Construction will last approximately two weeks with a target completion date of November 14. In preparation for these much needed renovations, the cat building and critter corner will be closed beginning Sunday, October 28, with plans to reopen on Thursday, November 15. During this time the shelter will be open for normal business including dog adoptions, spay & neuter services, dog licensing, etc.

If you are interested in adopting a cat or critter between October 28-November 14, they will be available at the shelter. Adopters can also visit the MHS website at www.mauihumanesociety.org to see all adoptable cats and critters. If you are interested in a specific cat or critter, please call the shelter to confirm that they are there as some animals may be in foster homes during this time. We will also have adoptable cats available at the Petco located at 50 Ho‘okele Street in Kahului.

MHS is also asking the community for help when it comes to bringing cats and critters to the shelter, including strays and owner surrenders. Space at the shelter will be extremely limited and because there are a limited number of foster homes available, these spots must be reserved for animals that have nowhere else to go.

If you find a stray cat, MHS is asking that you CALL FIRST to arrange a time for the animal to be brought in during normal business hours. If you find yourself needing to surrender your cat or critter, please call MHS first for help. Maui Humane Society can be reached at (808) 877-3680 ext. 3.

MHS is also offering a special promotion to help clear the shelter for the upcoming renovation. Now through November 14, adopt ANY cat, kitten or critter for just $5.

For more information about Maui Humane Society, please visit the Maui Humane Society website at: www.mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3. Maui Humane Society is open 7 days a week, from 11am-6pm.