Locals support school supply drives

The Maui community came together on Sunday afternoon, July 22, for two school supply drives to benefit island keiki. Street Bikers United Hawaii, in association with Minit Stop, hosted the 5th annual Tools for Schools drive at Nalu’s South Shore Grill with an all-star free concert and barbecue In Kahului, Surf Truck Rental Maui hosted Jam the Van, packing a cargo van full of pencils, pens, paper, and other essentials for a successful back to school.

SBUH filled more than 300 donated backpacks with school supplies during the event at Nalu’s which featured headliner John Cruz with HAPA’s Barry Flanagan. Flanagan also did a surprise set with Maui’s multi-talented Eric Gilliom, a glimpse of the weekly dinner show Flanagan and Gilliom have on Saturday nights at Nalu’s. Local favorites Danyel Alana, Gina Martinelli, Natalie Nicole, and Joette Burke also entertained throughout the day.

Representatives for Minit Stop and SBUH will be launching Tools for Schools Phase One Kauai this week, delivering 100 backpacks filled with school supplies – and essential “rubba slippas” – to the Lihue Boys and Girls Club on Kauai. The majority of those donations are going to keiki affected by the recent flooding on the Garden Isle. SBUH President Ron Panzo, Treasurer Jackie Foster, and Rock n Roll Motorcycle Club founder Ellsworth Fontes are traveling to Kauai July 27 to present the backpacks with Len Wheatley of Kanaka Hekili Motorcycle Club and Russell Haluapo, one of Kauai’s community leaders.

Minit Stop and SBUH’s Tools for Schools 2nd Phase will take place on Maui the following week. Organizers will be presenting another 200 Backpacks throughout Maui County, assisting with student needs on West Molokai, Hana, West and Central Maui.

All proceeds from the Jam the Van event on Sunday will benefit Maui’s Keiki Cupboard, which provides local schools with supplies for students in need. In addition to pencils and paper, both supply drives gathered binders, glue sticks, rulers, markers, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, notebooks, and more.

Photo courtesy Street Bikers United Hawaii