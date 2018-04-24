You have to read the Maui County Liquor Control charges against Mulligan’s on the Blue

Even in a nation like ours that’s packed to the rafters with idiotic government officials, it’s hard to overstate the sheer madness that goes on at the Maui County Department of Liquor Control. The place has never been a hall of justice in the county, but the installation of Glenn Mukai as dictator director a few years ago has rendered the whole agency into a cesspool of injustice and disgrace.

Case in point: the agenda for the LC’s upcoming May 3 Board of Adjudication meeting lists four counts against Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea. Each and every charge stems from events that took place on the night of Sept. 30, 2017 (that was the Zeptember show).

Just so no one mistakes my meaning here, each and every count against Mulligan’s is chickenshit.

Every. Single. One.

Read ’em yourself:

COUNT 1: On September 30, 2017, MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, LLC dba MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, a restaurant general licensee, did fail to ensure that aisles or walkways were cleared of any congestion or blockage which would prevent any person from moving freely within any aisle or walkway, contrary to Section 08-101-90(b) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui. COUNT 2: On September 30, 2017, MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, LLC dba MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, a restaurant general licensee, did permit liquor to be consumed by patrons within its restrooms, contrary to Section 08-101 -99(a)(6) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui. COUNT 3: On September 30, 2017, MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, LLC dba MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, a restaurant general licensee, did, fail to comply with the condition that it is subject to any other laws or rules applicable to the business of the licensee, to wit, by permitting smoking on the licensee’s premises in violation of H.R.S. Section 328J-3(4), which is contrary to Section 08-1 01-40(a) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui. COUNT 4: On September 30, 2017, MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, LLC dba MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE, a restaurant general licensee, failed to remove all empty glasses and containers by persons serving the customers at the time of and before serving another drink, contrary to Section 08-101-84(e) of the Rules of the Liquor Commission, County of Maui.

The LC’s mandate is to regulate the sale of liquor in Maui County, but their officers also on occasion measure walkways, police toilets and shame smokers. Why, you ask? Because they can, you see.

And that last charge? I’ve covered the LC for a dozen years, and honestly I’ve never seen that one before: failure to remove a customer’s empty glass before serving another drink.

SMDH.

Just go home, LC. You’re drunk with power and you’re stinking up the county.

Anyway, Mulligan’s is pleading no contest to all four charges. The Liquor Control Board of Adjudication takes up Mulligan’s case on Thursday, May 3 at 9am. The hearing takes place in Room 108 of the David K. Trask, Jr. building (2145 Kaohu St., Wailuku).

Photo: Sean M. Hower