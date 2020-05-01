Visitor Busted by Maui Police Department for Leaving Hotel Room

Maui Police Department Investigation reveals that on April 27, 2020 at about 11:12 p.m., William Lefear (34) of Houston Texas, left his Wailea hotel violating the mandatory fourteen (14) day quarantine rules. Lefear returned on April 28, 2020 at about 1:00 a.m.

At about 11:50 a.m., Lefear was contacted by Police within his hotel room. Lefear indicated he was unaware of the mandatory quarantine order and need some supplies for the room. Lefear indicated he would not be leaving again and understood the rules. He was educated on the rules and orders numerous times and Warned and Reprimanded for violating. Lefear’s mandatory quarantine is scheduled to end on May 11th, 2020.

On April 28, 2020 at about 7:50 p.m., Police were contacted regarding Lefear, violating the Mandatory Quarantine Orders again. Lefear was observed leaving the hotel at about 7:45 p.m. LEFEAR had already been warned Police earlier in the day for violating the Mandatory Quarantine Orders.

On April 28, 2020 at about 9:26 p.m., Lefear, was arrested for Hawaii Revised Statute 127A-0029, Rules and Orders after he failed to adhere to the Mandatory Quarantine order set forth by both Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino, noted under Hawaii Revised Statute 127A-13(a)(1).

Lefear voluntarily elected to return home to Texas as soon as possible. He is set to leave Maui on April 29, 2020. He was later released pending further investigation.

Maui Police Department will continue to enforce the proclamations set forth by Governor Ige and Mayor Victorino.

