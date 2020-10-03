U Text U Pay- National Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

To address Distracted Driving which occurs daily on Maui County roadways and reduce avoidable crashes as well as driving fatalities. The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero tolerance response to distracted driving (cell phone usage). The public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to address distracted driving (cell phone) use while driving.

Beginning October 5, 2020, MPD Traffic Division will take part in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) U TEXT U PAY Distracted Driving awareness enforcement event. Motorist will see heightened traffic enforcement that will continue thru October 12, 2020. Motorist can also expect to see patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

To date the Maui Police Department have issued 1203 citations for Distracted Driving compared to 1448 citations issued this same time last year.

We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put your phone down, and buckle up while driving. Please help to put an end to senseless and preventable crashes and that have occurred on our roadways due to distracted driving.

Press Release 10-125-20 Maui Police Department, https://www.mauicounty.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10413

