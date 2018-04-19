Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui Police Officer Kelly Pauole?

1. On Apr. 13, attorneys for Maui Police Officer Kelly Pauole announced that the officer was suing the County of Maui, alleging disability discrimination and workplace retaliation. How many years has Pauole been a Maui Police Officer?

A. 2 years

B. 6 years

C. 10 years

D. 16 years

E. 21 years

2. There was a blessing ceremony for the new Honoapi‘ilani Highway Realignment project (part of the Lahaina Bypass) on Sunday, Apr. 15. Which Maui legislator announced on Apr. 13 that he wouldn’t attend the ceremony?

A. Sen. J. Kalani English

B. Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran

C. Rep. Kaniela Ing

D. Rep. Angus McKelvey

E. Rep. Justin Woodson

3. On Apr. 12, The Maui News reported on the latest Maui PD discipline cases reported to the state Legislator. What was the punishment given to an officer who had been “involved in a physical altercation while off duty in November 2016?”

A. Termination

B. One year suspension

C. Six months suspension

D. One month suspension

E. Seven days suspension

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: E–21 years

2: D–Rep. Angus McKelvey

3. E–Seven days suspension

Photo of Kelly Pauole receiving an award from former Governor Ben Cayetano courtesy Fujiwara & Rosenbaum LLC