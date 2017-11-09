Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui Police Department’s Halloween DUI crackdown?

1. On Friday, Nov. 3, a large group of people gathered at the state Capitol in Honolulu to protest a visit to Hawaii from President Donald Trump. Which Maui legislator attending the protest was later quoted in a Nov. 4 Los Angeles Times story on the gathering?
A. Sen. Roz Baker
B. Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran
C. Rep. Kaniela Ing
D. Rep. Angus McKelvey
E. Rep. Justin Woodson
2. On Halloween, the Maui Police Department held DUI checkpoints throughout the county. According to a Nov. 3 MPD press release, the department carried out 66 citations and arrests that night. Of those, how many people did the department actually arrest for impaired driving?
A. 8
B. 12
C. 20
D. 31
E. 48
3. On Nov. 3, a Maui County Councilmember introduced a bill that would “require housing be kept affordable for an extended period through deed restrictions,” according to a news release sent out that day. Which Councilmember introduced this?
A. Kelly King
B. Elle Cochran
C. Yuki Sugimura
D. Don Guzman
E. Mike White
See answers below:
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
ANSWERS
1: C–Rep. Kaniela Ing
2: A–8
3: B–Elle Cochran
Photo: Pixabay
