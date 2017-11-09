Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui Police Department’s Halloween DUI crackdown?

1. On Friday, Nov. 3, a large group of people gathered at the state Capitol in Honolulu to protest a visit to Hawaii from President Donald Trump. Which Maui legislator attending the protest was later quoted in a Nov. 4 Los Angeles Times story on the gathering?

A. Sen. Roz Baker

B. Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran

C. Rep. Kaniela Ing

D. Rep. Angus McKelvey

E. Rep. Justin Woodson

2. On Halloween, the Maui Police Department held DUI checkpoints throughout the county. According to a Nov. 3 MPD press release, the department carried out 66 citations and arrests that night. Of those, how many people did the department actually arrest for impaired driving?

A. 8

B. 12

C. 20

D. 31

E. 48

3. On Nov. 3, a Maui County Councilmember introduced a bill that would “require housing be kept affordable for an extended period through deed restrictions,” according to a news release sent out that day. Which Councilmember introduced this?

A. Kelly King

B. Elle Cochran

C. Yuki Sugimura

D. Don Guzman

E. Mike White

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–Rep. Kaniela Ing

2: A–8

3: B–Elle Cochran

