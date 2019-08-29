MPD Arrests MPD Officer for Attempted Perjury

Maui Police Department officer Brandon Saffeels was arrested on charges of perjury Monday, following information obtained by the department from Hawaii News Now showing that the officer inappropriately texted and called a woman after arresting her for drunk driving. In the messages and calls, which were verified last week by MPD, Saffeels repeatedly invites the woman to his house and offers to alter his testimony in the woman’s favor.

Saffeels has been placed on leave without pay and has had his police authority “restricted,” MPD stated Tuesday. He is currently released on $50,000 bail and facing an internal investigation as well as a criminal investigation for three charges of attempted perjury, attempted hindering prosecution in the first degree, and witness tampering. Saffeels, 34, has been a member of MPD for four years.

“We reiterate our desire to make right any alleged wrong that may have been caused by these actions,” stated the department. “Anyone wanting to file complaints can do so by notifying an officer’s supervisor, the Internal Affairs through the office of the Chief of Police, and by filing a complaint with the Maui Police Commission.”

“Breaches of community trust will not be tolerated,” added Mayor Michael Victorino. “I have every confidence that these allegations of police misconduct will be thoroughly investigated, both criminally and administratively. I echo Chief Faaumu’s sentiment that our community needs to heal from these wounds, and that the trust we have in law enforcement will once again be earned.”

–

Image courtesy Maui Police Department