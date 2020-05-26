Motorcycle Crash and Fatality in Maalaea

Monday Motor vehicle collision and fatality in Maalaea is the 5th this year

On Monday May 25, 2020, at approximately 01:21 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred on Honoapiilani Highway at the intersection of Kapoli Street in Maalaea. Investigation reveals a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south bound on Honoapiilani Highway attempted to execute a left turn from Honoapiilani Highway onto Kapoli Street. Preliminary investigation reveals the motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way to a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, traveling northbound (Wailuku direction) on Honoapiilani Highway. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was struck by the Toyota and ejected onto the roadway.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle operator Patrick CHIN (66) of Kahana died at the scene. The operator of the Toyota, a twenty-five (25) year old male from Wailuku and his two passengers a thirty (30) year old male and a thirty-two (32) year old male also from Wailuku were not injured in this crash.

SAFETY EQUIPMENT UTILIZED:

The operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of this crash.

The operator of the Toyota was properly seat belted at the time of this crash.

SPEED, DRUGS, ALCOHOL:

Preliminary investigation reveals that the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol appear not to be factors; however the investigation is ongoing and final determination has yet to be made by traffic crash investigators.

To date Maui County has 5 fatalities this year, as compared to 9 at the same time last year.

