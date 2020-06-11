Molokai Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Camaran M. Schelinski (44), of Mauna Loa arrested for attempted murder

On June 10, 2020 at about 8:54 a.m., Camaran M. Schelinski (44), of Maunaloa, was arrested for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree.

On June 9, 2020 at about 4:30 p.m., the male victim was walking on the shoulder of Maunaloa Highway, in the area of mile marker 5, after his dirt bike ran out of gas. The victim recognized a sedan traveling on Maunaloa Highway, being operated by Schelinski. As Schelinski drove past the victim, they exchanged middle finger gestures.

Schelinski reversed his vehicle at a high rate of speed, onto the grassy shoulder toward the victim, who was able to move out of the way. Schelinski attempted to run over the victim several more times. During the altercation, Schelinski struck the victim’s dirt bike causing damages.

Schelinski fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On June 10, 2020 at approximately 8:54 a.m., Schelinski was located in Maunaloa and arrested. He remains in custody at this time, charges are pending, the investigation is ongoing.

