Maui Visitors from Chicago Violate Quarantine and Get Arrested

Michelle Cardenas (28) and Charlet Dupar (36), Visitors from Chicago Violated Maui Quarantine

On August 17, 2020 at about 7:17 p.m., Michelle Cardenas (28) and Charlet Dupar (36), both from Chicago, were arrested for two counts of Rules and Orders, related to violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine set forth by the Emergency Proclamations by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino.

Several messages were received at mpdquarantine@mpd.net reporting Cadenas and Dupar violating the mandatory quarantine. Investigation revealed that Cardenas and Dupar arrived on Maui August 13, 2020. Several photographs were circulated through social media, allegedly depicting Cardenas and Dupar fronting several locations in Lahaina on August 16, 2020.

All point bulletins for the arrests of Cardenas and Dupar were issued. On August 17, 2020 in coordination with Prosecutors, Lahaina Patrol, Airport Police and Hawaii Visitors Bureau, Cardenas and Dupar were located at the Maui Airport and taken into custody.

Cardenas and Dupar have been charged, their bail is set at $4,000.00 each. As of August 18, 2020 at 6:27 a.m., they remain in police custody.

As the number of Covid-19 cases rise in Hawaii, the rules and orders, including quarantine are in place to help slow the spread and protect our community. We ask for your assistance; please do your part, we will get through this together. Thank you

(No arrest photographs available – photograph attached from Social Media)

