Maui Speeding Citations have Doubled during COVID19

Graph from Maui Police Department showing the 2020 speeding citations on Maui versus 2019

Maui Police Department Traffic Commander Lieutenant William Hankins reports a dramatic increase in speeding violations during the pandemic shut down. Beginning March 20 – April 29, 2020 there has been an increase of 92% in speeding citations issued compared to the same time last year. More importantly is the number of excessive speeding citations has more than doubled from 15 in 2019 to 57 during the pandemic shutdown. Lt Hankins said that these numbers do not include the 432 warnings that police traffic officers have issued during the shutdown. Lt Hankins said, “If we included the warnings issued, we have an increase of 184% in speeding citations that our traffic officers could have issued.”

Lt Hankins added that officers have been very understanding in that times are hard for a great many of our citizens out of work and struggling during the shutdown. The number of warnings (432) we have issued shows the officers are understanding and compassionate about the situation. However, there is absolutely no reason that we have this kind of increase in speeding. There are less vehicles on the road and to have such a huge increase in speeding is shocking. “We have already had one speed related fatality on April 1st, 2020.” Lt Hankins said that if these numbers continue it is only a matter of time before we are responding to another preventable tragedy.

The Maui Police Department is asking that everyone who drives our roadways to please slow down and be courteous of the others using our highways. There are so many more people biking and walking for exercise during the shutdown, please slow down and help prevent a fatality.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will continue enforcement efforts to address all traffic violations.

Chart from Maui Police Department detailing speeding

