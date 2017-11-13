Maui Police finally release Officer Tristin Hickman’s booking photo

And only 16 days after they arrested him!

Way, way back on Oct. 26, the Maui Police Department sent out one of their press releases stating that they’d just arrested one of their own: Officer Tristin Hickman, 35, of Kahului. Cops rolling on a domestic violence call on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 24 from an unnamed 26-year-old woman had found Hickman, and had arrested him for Abuse of Family or Household Member. The release stated that he posted a $1,000 bail and has been reassigned to “administrative duties” while internal and criminal investigations are ongoing.

Normally, such news releases–which are sent out two to three days after an arrest is made–are accompanied by booking photos. But Hickman’s wasn’t. On Oct. 27, I emailed Lt. Gregg Okamoto, the MPD public information officer, asking for Hickman’s booking photo. But Okamoto said he didn’t have it.

“Sorry, I still can’t get a copy,” Okamoto emailed back. “I’ll let you know when it’s available.”

What? The MPD’s own PIO couldn’t get a copy of Hickman’s booking photo?

I waited a week, heard nothing from Okamoto, and honestly forgot about it. On Friday, Nov. 10 my publisher reminded me about it. So I emailed Okamoto back, and that’s when Okamoto finally sent the photo, which is posted above.

Photo of Officer Tristin Hickman courtesy Maui Police Department