Maui Police Department Sobriety Checkpoints This Weekend

Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations

Starting this Friday May 22nd and continuing through Memorial Day, the Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Memorial Day & High School graduation weekend.

As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep our roadways safe for everyone by following these simple tips.

Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.

If you have been drinking, utilize UBER or LYFT, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.

If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

