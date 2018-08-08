Maui Police Department launches back to school campaign

While families are busy getting their keiki ready for the new school year, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Section has come out in force to remind all motorists to drive safely in and around Maui’s school zones. Law enforcement officers will be out enforcing traffic violations in Maui school zones during the morning and afternoon hours, making sure everyone is doing their part to keep our keiki safe, according to the County of Maui.

Officers will be focusing on enforcing speed limits, seatbelt use, child restraints use, and mobile electronic device rules (cell phone use). Officers also will be enforcing the newly passed Maui County Code (8.20.040 R) Smoke Free Vehicle; a violation of that code occurs when an adult is smoking within a vehicle that is occupied by a person under eighteen years of age. Violators face a $200 fine.

The maximum fines for speeding within a school zone has increased to $322 and the fine for using a cell phone is now $347.

In addition, officers will be educating parents/care-givers about child passenger safety by providing informational pamphlets as needed.

Maui County also wants to remind all drivers about the State of Hawai‘i’s “Move Over Law,” which requires all drivers approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its flashing emergency lights on to slow down to a safe speed and if possible make a lane change into the adjacent lane. The county urges drivers to comply with this law and help keep the dedicated emergency workers safe on our roads and highways. A violation of the “Move Over Law” comes with a mandatory court date.