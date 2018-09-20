Maui Police Department helping public beat scammers

Online fraud is a concern The County of Maui and Maui Police Department are addressing in an upcoming public presentation on beating scammers. With the increase in the number of people and businesses who fall victim to mail, phone, and online fraud, MPD investigators are inviting the public to two presentations on how to avoid these pitfalls.

The presentations will be offered on two different dates to accommodate a greater number of individuals. The first will be held on Monday, Sept. 24 at the Kihei Community Center at 5pm. The second opportunity for the public to participate will be on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Wailuku Community Center at 5pm.

The free presentation will demonstrate how to recognize phone scams, email phishing, and fraudulent claims sent through the U.S. Mail. The presentations are open to everyone on Maui. Business owners are encouraged to send their employees to these events as even businesses have fallen victim to these types of crimes. For more information, visit the Police Department’s Facebook page.

