Maui Detective Melvin R Johnson Arrested for OUI 4th of July

Mr. Melvin R. Johnson Jr. was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant

In a recent Maui Police Department press release: Mr. Melvin R. Johnson Jr. was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant on 07/04/2020 at 7:59 pm. Mr. Johnson is a 25-year veteran with the Maui Police Department and currently assigned to the Wailuku Criminal Investigative Division. Johnson was off-duty at the time of his arrest. Details of the incident are still under investigation. He was released after posting $1,000.00 bail. MPD will also be conducting an internal investigation into this matter.

Chief Tivoli Faaumu would like the public to know that he holds his officers accountable for their actions, on and off duty. This is an on-going investigation and every person who is arrested, is entitled to Due Process.

July 4th, 2020- Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign RESULTS:

In continuing with the Maui Police Departments ZERO TOLERANCE approach to Impaired Driving, Officers were out in force starting Thursday July 3 and continuing through the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Maui Police Department made (10) ten arrests Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII), and (2) two arrests for Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Traffic Officers also towed (10) ten vehicles related to OVUII arrests. Any vehicle that was not towed under the new County ordinance had disabling damages due to a motor vehicle crash, or there was a sober passenger able to legally drive the vehicle.

In total, the Maui Police Department conducted (15) fifteen separate checkpoints countywide screening 1331 vehicles. There were ZERO alcohol/drug impaired driving fatalities over the July 4th holiday.

As of July 5, 2020 Maui County Police have made 262 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) arrests with 13 Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant for a total of 275 total year to date arrests, compared to 280 the same time last year.

In the State of Hawaii, an OVUII arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual OVUII one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

21 year old Wailuku resident Christian Kalalau Johnson arrested for assault against a police officer

One notable arrest during this weekend’s enforcement effort was the arrest of 21 year old Wailuku resident Christian Kalalau Johnson. On July 4, 2020 at 12:20AM, Mr Kalalau Johnson was stopped at an Intoxication control checkpoint located at Haleakala Highway and Hana Highway. During the screening of Mr. Kalalau Johnson, he was found to have signs of impairment. Mr. Kalalau Johnson failed the field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. In the course of arresting Mr. Kalalau Johnson he assaulted two officers causing minor injuries to both officers. Both officers’ received treatment for their injuries and were able to immediately return to work.

Mr. Kalalau Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged for Operating a Vehicle Under The influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII), Resisting Arrest, and (2 counts) of Assault Against A Police Officer. Mr. Kalalau Johnson bail was set at $3,200.

