Maui County officials want help identifying individual who vandalized 19 county vehicles

County of Maui officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual responsible for vandalizing at least 19 county vehicles at around 5:30am this morning. The vehicles were parked at the Kalana O Maui Building (200 S. High St., Wailuku), and security camera footage shows an individual driving something into the vehicles’ tires.

“It was pouring rain this morning and this guy is running around in a raincoat and in many cases puncturing all four tires of each vehicle he hit,” said Maui County Communication Director Rod Antone in a news release sent out this afternoon. “According to the video he was working quickly while it was still dark out but we’re hoping someone can help police identify him.”

Anyone with information on this is urged to call the Maui Police Department non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.

Here are a few more security camera images of the incident released by the county:

All images courtesy County of Maui