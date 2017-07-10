Maui County Liquor Commission to hold public hearing on controversial rule changes

Those of you outraged at the Maui County Liquor Commission‘s recent rule changes that remove the cap on hostess bars and legalize 24-hour liquor sales at stores will get a yet another chance to give them hell: the panel will hold a public hearing on revoking those rule changes on Wednesday, July 12.

The rule changes, originally passed in secret early this year, are now the subject of litigation from Madge Schaefer and a citizens group called Committee For Responsible Liquor Control, who allege the LC passed the rules without adhering to the state’s open meetings law (the Commission will also discuss the pending lawsuit at their July 12 hearing).

Both rule changes outraged a wide swath of the community.

“I’m totally against this 24-hour sale,” former Maui County Mayor Charmaine Tavares (who rarely speaks out in public these days) told the Commission back in May. “This is crazy. If someone wants that, they should move to Las Vegas.”

Though there’s every indication the Liquor Commission still intends to do all its important work in secret in executive session, there is a small sign that they are least paying some respect to the state’s Sunshine Law. The posted agenda for the July 12 hearing actually includes the text of both rule changes, and the changes they’re proposing to make to the rule changes.

Click here to read the Liquor Commission’s July 12 meeting agenda.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10am on Wednesday, July 12 in the Liquor Control Conference room (2145 Kaohu St., Rm. 108, Wailuku).

