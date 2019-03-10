Update: Mayor Mike Victorino released his official response to the report on Saturday evening. The statement confirms that Wong was arrested at a residence in Wailuku at 12:15am on March 9 and charged with “abuse of a household member.” He has since posted bail and been placed on administrative leave. “We are still investigating this matter as we speak, however, any domestic abuse is completely unacceptable,” Victorino said. “I do not tolerate abuse or harmful behavior from anyone. We are handling this alleged incident as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

Patrick Wong, Maui County’s head civil lawyer, was arrested early Saturday morning for “physical abuse,” Hawaii News Now has reported. According to the report, Wong, 53, was taken into custody in Wailuku around 1am on March 9. HNN’s sources stated that the victim (identified only as “she”) suffered from injuries and feared retaliation from Wong, due to his position within the county as Corporation Counsel.

Sources tell MauiTime that Wong was arrested and charged, and released on $1,000 bail.

Patrick Wong was recently approved by the County Council to continue as head of the Maui County Department of Corporation Counsel. Maui County has not responded to a request for Wong’s mug shot.

Image courtesy County of Maui