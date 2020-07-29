Man Dies After Altercation with Maui Police

Maurice Abisdid-Wagner (30) of Massachusetts Dies after being Subdued by MPD

Maui Police Department reports that on July 26, 2020 at about 12:23 pm, Kihei Patrol officers responded to a Harassment (via social media) type of case in Ma’alaea. While police were en-route, the caller identifying himself as, Reece Watwhit, later identified as, Maurice Abisdid-Wagner (30) of Massachusetts, called dispatch numerous more times. On one of the calls Abisdid-Wagner indicated there was a person with a firearm trying to break into the residence and also added that there were 3-4 people there trying to kick his door in. When officers arrived, they did not locate anyone on the property with a firearm trying to break in. Instead, they were met with the owner of the unit, who indicated that his guest, Abisdid-Wagner had locked him out of his own unit. The owner was pounding on the door telling Abisdid-Wagner to let him back in, when officers arrived.

Police officers made contact with Abisdid-Wagner in the unit. They noted that he was sweating profusely and speaking rapidly. He was uncooperative and his movements were both erratic and aggressive. As a result, officers requested medical support for Abisdid-Wagner. When the medics arrived, they were unable to assess his condition because Abisdid-Wagner continued to be uncooperative.

Officers attempted to corral Abisdid-Wagner away from the kitchen area, where kitchen knives could be reached. Abisdid-Wagner began to struggle with officers. In attempt to subdue him, one of the police officers used his Taser to gain compliance. Unfortunately, during the struggle, Abisdid-Wagner disarmed the officer and gained control of the taser. Abisdid-Wagner then used the Taser against the Officers. During the struggle, he used the taser on three different officers.

The officers were able to subdue Abisdid-Wagner and arrested him for the offenses of Robbery in the First Degree, Assault Against Police Officer I (3 Counts) and Disorderly Conduct. Abisdid-Wangner sustained superficial wounds from the struggle.

Because of his behavior, Abisdid-Wagner was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for an evaluation. Transport to MMMC was completed at about 1:30 p.m.

At 5:52 pm, while at MMMC, Emergency Room, Abisdid-Wagner was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on 07/27/2020, the cause of death is listed as “Undetermined” and the coroner is waiting for the toxicology results to come back. A preliminary toxicology report revealed that Abisdid-Wagner had amphetamine and THC in his system.

Contact was made with the Next of Kin on July 28, 2020.

