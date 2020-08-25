LABOR DAY- Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

Please Celebrate Safely This Labor Day Holiday

Think Before You Drink!

The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired driving fatalities. The Maui Police Department- Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero tolerance response to impaired driving. The public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to include Impaired Driving Checkpoints. Beginning August 29 MPD Traffic Division will take part in MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event and heightened enforcement will continue thru the Labor Day holiday weekend. Motorist can expect to see patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

To date we have had 337 impaired driving arrests which include 17 Habitual impaired driving arrests, compared to 342 impaired driving arrests this same time last year. Habitually Driving Impaired arrests in Maui County have seen a drastic 400% increase this year alone.

(In the State of Hawaii, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.)

We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable deaths occurring on our roadways.

The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you WILL be arrested.

If you are out on the roads and you see someone suspected of driving impaired, please call the Maui Police Department and report it. You could help save a life. We humble request the public’s help. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring.

Plan a safe way home before you start consuming intoxicants.

If you have been drinking, utilize Uber or Lyft (Smartphone driven online transportation networks) take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.

If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Make the smart choice to not drink and drive. Help keep our roadways safe for everyone.

Press Release 08-111-20 Maui Police Department

