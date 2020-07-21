Kalani Au Hoon Arrested for Vehicular Homicide

Kalani K. AU HOON (44) of Wailuku





On Monday July 20, 2020 at 1:37 p.m., Officers from the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Unit arrested Kalani K. AU HOON (44) of Wailuku. Mr. AU HOON was arrested following a grand jury indictment related to the Motor Vehicle Crash that killed Mildred JOUVENAT (49), and her son Jacob JOUVENAT (14) on July 21, 2019 on Piilani Highway in Kihei.

COLLISION SYNOPSIS

On Sunday July 21st, 2019 at about 7:24 p.m., a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred on Piilani Highway, 210 feet North of Welakahao Road (.9 miles North of MM 8) in Kihei. The collision occurred when a 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling North on Piilani Highway, crossed left of center and collided into a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling South on Piilani Highway. The Nissan then collided into a 2016 Ford Focus also traveling southbound on Piilani Highway.

The operator of the Ford F150, Kalani AU HOON, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The operator of the Nissan Versa has been identified as Mildred JOUVENAT (49) from Kihei. As a result of this crash, Mrs. JOUVENAT sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The passenger in the Nissan Versa, Jacob JOUVENAT (14) died on July 22, 2019 while at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The operator of the Ford Focus is a (74) seventy-four year old female from Kihei. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

CHARGES/BAIL:

Kalani K. AU HOON was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Manslaughter (2 counts) Operating a Vehicle Under The Influence of an Intoxicant Reckless Driving of a Vehicle Inattention to Driving

Total Bail set at $203,000.00

INFORMATION:

Lt. William Hankins, Commander of the Traffic Division stated, “Motor vehicle crashes that involve a fatality are very complex and time consuming investigations. Our team of investigators spent countless hours to conduct a complete and detailed reconstruction of this crash to determine the speed of the vehicles involved, as well all factors that contributed to this preventable crash and untimely death of Mildred and Jacob JOUVENAT.”

