Kailey Amber Duarte Arrested in Death of Teresa Pham

On Monday July 20, 2020 at 3:26 p.m., Officers from the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Unit arrested Kailey Amber DUARTE (24) of Haiku. Ms. DUARTE was arrested following a grand jury indictment related to the Motor Vehicle Crash that killed Teresa PHAM (39) on June 16, 2019 on Haliimaile Road in Haliimaile.

CRASH SYNOPSIS

On Sunday, June 16 2019 at approximately 9:22 P.M., a fatal motor vehicle crash occurred on Haliimaile Road, approximately 0.1 mile southwest of Hoomalie Place in Haliimaile, Hawaii.

Investigation reveals, a silver Honda Accord four door sedan was traveling northeast on Haliimaile Road when it crossed left of center and collided with the driver’s side of a silver Land Rover Discovery sports utility vehicle which was traveling northwest on Haliimaile Road (traveling in the opposite direction). The Honda Accord continued on a path still traveling left of center, and collided head-on with a grey Nissan four door sedan traveling northwest on Haliimaile Road.

The Honda Accord sedan was being operated by a 24 year old Kailey Amber DUARTE.

A passenger in the Nissan sedan, identified as (39) year old Teresa PHAM of Spring Texas sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash and died at the scene.

The (48) year old male operator of the Nissan sedan, along with a (50) year old female passenger, a (50) year old male passenger and a (14) year old juvenile passenger were all transported to Memorial Medical Center due to injuries sustained as a result of this collision. The occupants of this vehicle were all visitors to Maui on their way to the airport when this collision occurred.

The Land Rover Discovery had five occupants when the Honda Accord sideswiped it. None of these five occupants from the Land Rover were injured.

CHARGES/BAIL:

Kailey Amber DUARTE was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Manslaughter Negligent Injury in First Degree (3 Counts) Negligent Injury in Second Degree

Total Bail set at $234,000.00

INFORMATION:

Lt. William Hankins, Commander of the Traffic Division stated, “Motor vehicle crashes that involve a fatality are very complex and time consuming investigations. Our team of investigators spent countless hours to conduct a complete and detailed reconstruction of this crash to determine the speed of the vehicles involved, as well all factors that contributed to this preventable crash and untimely death of Teresa PHAM.

