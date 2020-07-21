Kahului Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

On July 16, 2020 at about 07:45 a.m., Caleb Carpenter (48) of the Kahului area, was arrested for three (3) counts Attempted Murder in the First Degree, six (6) counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and five (5) counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Investigation thus far reveals, over the course of several days, Carpenter allegedly threatened to kill the male and female victims, multiple times. When Carpenter confronted the victims, he allegedly utilized a machete during the attacks.

On 7/17/2020 at about 12:00 p.m., Carpenter was formally charged with the above offenses and his bail was set at $1,000,000.00. He was released on 7/20/20 to District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments