Investigation into Murder II Case in Lahaina on Wainee Street

On May 21, 2020 at about 6:54 am., Lahaina Patrol Officer were dispatched to the area of 535 Wainee Street, Lahaina regarding an unresponsive male, on the shoulder side of the roadway. It was reported the male appeared to have been assaulted and was bleeding.

Upon Police arrival, the male was located and no signs of life were observed. Medic 4 arrived on scene and confirmed the male to have died. He had visible injuries to his face and head.

The roadway between Wainee Street at Luakini Street and Wainee Street at 533 Wainee Street, were closed for the investigation.

The Next of Kin and exact cause of death is pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400 or if in an emergency dial 9-1-1.

