Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard co-sponsors ‘Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017’

Though Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–HI, talks a lot about the Syrian Civil War these days–stopping U.S. involvement in the war, passing her Stop Arming Terrorists Act (HR 608), etc.–it’s not all she’s up to. In fact, on Feb. 27, she co-sponsored a new bill–HR 1227–that goes by the unassuming name of Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017.

“If passed, this bill would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list–joining other industries such as alcohol and tobacco,” states a Feb. 27 news release from Rep. Thomas Garrett, R-VA, the bill’s lead sponsor (on Mar. 1, Reason.com published a good blog post on the bill).

“I have long believed justice that isn’t blind, isn’t justice,” Garrett said in the news release. “Statistics indicate that minor narcotics crimes disproportionately hurt areas of lower socio-economic status and what I find most troubling is that we continue to keep laws on the books that we do not enforce. Virginia is more than capable of handling its own marijuana policy, as are states such as Colorado or California.”

Garrett, a Republican representing Virginia’s 5th District, is in his first term of office. And apparently, Gabbard’s teaming up with him on the marijuana bill isn’t a one-time thing.

“Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02), Peter Welch (VT-AL), and Tom Garrett (VA-05) hosted a press conference today urging their colleagues to support and pass the bipartisan Stop Arming Terrorists Act (H.R.608),” stated a Mar. 1 news release from Gabbard’s office. The press conference took place in front of the Capitol building in Washington and included Tima Kurdi, who lost three relatives trying to escape from the Syrian War.

“Together, we’re raising our voices and calling on our nation’s leaders to pass the Stop Arming Terrorists Act,” Gabbard said in the news release. “Last night, President Trump talked about many things, but he did not address the destructive regime change war in Syria that has caused such great human suffering, created millions of refugees, caused tremendous loss of life, and has strengthened our enemies. I urge the Trump Administration and leaders in Congress to support this important bipartisan legislation and pass the Stop Arming Terrorists Act.”

Photo, Left to Right: Rep. Thomas Garrett, Rep. Peter Welch, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Tima Kurdi.

Photo courtesy Rep. Gabbard’s office