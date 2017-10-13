Hawaii Public Safety officials confirm inmate death at Maui Community Correctional Center

Daisy Kasitati, an inmate at Maui Community Correctional Center, died in her cell yesterday afternoon, Hawaii Public Safety officials confirmed today. As to how Kasitati died, officials would only say that “Her official cause of death is pending,” though foul play has already been ruled out.

Here’s the full statement on the death from Hawaii Department of Public Safety spokesperson Toni Schwarz:

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday , Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) staff responded to calls for an inmate found unresponsive in a cell. Health Care staff began administering aid and called 911 Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Staff performed CPR until EMS arrived to take over. Inmate Daisy Kasitati was transported to a nearby hospital at around 2:42 p.m. and was pronounced dead by hospital staff at approximately 3:13 p.m. Next of kin was notified. As is normal procedure, Maui Police were notified and an internal investigation as well as law enforcement investigation are pending. Her official cause of death is pending by the medical examiner’s office, but foul play has been ruled out by responding law enforcement entities. Kasitati was a probation violator serving time for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Theft 2, Forgery 2, Burglary 2, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Criminal Contempt. She was also pending trial on an additional charge of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

