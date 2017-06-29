Hawaii Attorney General offers resources for those impacted by Trump Travel Ban

On a day that’s already seen more than enough miserable news (President Donald Trump spewed more sexist hate on Twitter while the National Rifle Association released a vile new ad that all but calls for violence against liberals), the Hawaii Attorney General’s office sent out an extraordinary news release. Titled “Resources Available To Persons Impacted By Partial Trump Travel Ban,” the June 29 news release is basically just a short list of attorneys that immigrants can contact when federal government’s hammer comes crashing down on their heads:

Welcome to the new American normal. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that Trump’s loathsome travel ban on immigrants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen (Muslim nations that don’t buy American weapons) can partially continue for the time being, and there’s not a whole lot people like Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin–long a vocal opponent of the ban–can do about it.

“On June 26, 2017, the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments later this year regarding the merits of nationwide injunctions, issued by federal courts in Hawaii and Maryland, which had blocked the travel and refugee bans,” states the news release. “In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that while the appeals were pending, the U.S. government may not enforce the travel and refugee bans against persons with a ‘credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.’ Others may be subject to the executive order.”

As for what that phrase “bona fide relationship” actually means, no one really knows (though the Associated Press reported yesterday that it apparently doesn’t include grandparents or cousins).

“Both the Ninth and Fourth Circuit Courts of Appeals ruled that the travel ban was either unconstitutional or unlawful,” Chin said in the news release. “We will urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold those decisions. Briefing will take place over the summer with oral arguments scheduled before the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in October of 2017.”

Photo of Hawaii AG Doug Chin courtesy State of Hawaii