DNA Match in the Kimberly Belluomini Rape and Murder Case

In February 2020, items of evidence found at the crime scene were swabbed for DNA and sent to HPD-SIS laboratory for analysis. Reference DNA samples recovered from Belluomini and obtained from Moreno were sent as well.

In May of 2020, Maui Police Criminal Investigation Division was informed that the DNA recovered from a blood sample from evidence near the decedent, belonged to Belluomini. In addition, DNA recovered from blood samples from other evidence found at the crime scene, belonged to Moreno. For this cold case, the evidence is significant.

On December 5, 2019 at about 9:00 a.m. officials with the Palm Beach Sheriffs Marine Unit in Palm Beach Florida arrested Anthony Moreno for the 2000 rape and murder of Kimberly Belluomini at her residence in Kihei.

In October of 2000, Belluomini and Moreno were at Henry’s Bar in Kihei. They went to her apartment at South Point. The following morning, Belluomini was found dead within her apartment. At the time of the initial investigation, Moreno was interviewed as a person of interest in the case however no charges were brought against him. Since then, Detectives with the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continued with the case and were able to successfully bring an indictment against Moreno.

In the intervening time Moreno has resided in both Texas and more recently Florida, where he was located yesterday morning, living on a boat in a Marina in West Palm Beach.

Moreno was indicted for the Rape and Murder of Belluomini on November 22nd. His bail has been set at one million dollars. Moreno is awaiting extradition proceedings.

This is the third cold case solved by the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Share this:

Comments

comments