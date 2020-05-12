COVID19 Weighs Heavy -Man Climbs Utility Pole in Makawao

Man Climbs Ultility Pole in Makawao this Morning, Power was turned off in the area

On May 12, 2020 at about 6:46 a.m., Upcountry Sector Officers were sent to the area 1100 Makawao Avenue, Makawao regarding an adult male, later identified as Tyler Stout (33) of Haiku, standing on top of a utility pole.

Upon police arrival Stout was on the very top of the utility pole, appeared upset, yelling and rambling about various topics such as the airport being closed and legal injustice. The roadway in the area was temporarily closed. Maui Electric (MECO) was contacted and de-energized the power lines.

Patrol spoke to and gained rapport with Stout, in efforts to have him climb down. Shortly after, several Maui Police Department Negotiators arrived on scene and assisted in speaking to Stout. At about 8:33 a.m., with the assistance of the MECO, Stout was brought down to safety.

On May 12, 2020 at about 8:40 a.m., Stout was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Rules and Orders. No injuries were reported or sustained by anyone involved. Stout remains in custody, his bail is set at $3,000.00

Power was returned to Makawao and Pukalani.

Photo by Mason Jones

Share this:

Comments

comments