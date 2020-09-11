Colorado woman arrested for Assault in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest

On September 11, 2020 at about 5:07 a.m., Tara Trunfio (24), from Colorado, was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Investigation reveals that on September 11, 2020 at about 3:46 a.m., Hana Patrol officers were assigned to the 4590 Hana Highway, regarding a female with a stab wound. It was alleged that Trunfio had earlier stabbed the victim while at the end of Ulaino Road.

Trunfio was located at the very end of Uluino Road. After advisement of her Constitutional Rights and being told she was under arrest, Trunfio physically and verbally resisted. A struggle ensued. Trunfio was taken into custody and transported to the Hana Police Station. She was assessed by Medic 6. Neither Trunfio nor Officers sustained or reported any injuries as a result of this incident.

Trunfio was later transported to the Wailuku Receiving Desk for processing.

On September 11, 2020 at about 11:01 a.m., Trunfio was formally charged for Assault in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest. Her bail is set at $7,000. As of 12:15 p.m., she remains in Police Custody.

Press Release 9-120-20 Maui Police Department

