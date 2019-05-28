The nationwide “Click-It-Or-Ticket” campaign launched on Maui on May 13 and runs through June 2. Members of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Section, along with patrol officers, will be conducting the operation, which targets seatbelt violations. Officers will be assigned to enforce seatbelt laws for both drivers and passengers who are not buckling up on Maui’s roadways.

The primary goal of the operation is to ensure the safety of all occupants in vehicles on county roadways and to reduce vehicle injuries and deaths by utilizing seatbelts and child safety seats, according to the County.

During the two-week campaign, officers will be issuing citations to both operators and passengers who are not using their seatbelts or are using them improperly in both passenger cars and pick-up trucks.

A seatbelt violation carries a fine of $102 per occupant for an unbuckled belt. All occupants ages 8 years old and older are required to use a seatbelt in any position within the vehicle. Children 0-3 years old must be secured within a child restraint seat. Children 4-7 years old must be secured in either a child restraint or a booster seat. A child restraint violation carries a mandatory court appearance.

Pick-up truck restrictions require that all seats within the cab of a pick-up truck shall be occupied prior to any person being allowed to sit in the bed of the truck. No one 12 years old and younger is allowed to sit or ride in the bed of a pick-up truck. A pick-up truck violation carries a $72 fine. The penalty for having a child 12 years old and younger in the bed of a pick-up truck is a $97 fine.