ACLU Calls for Homeless Sweeps to Stop while MPD Clears out Kahului Camp [Video]

Maui Police Department tows vehicles from an unsheltered Encampment in Kahului Maui

While the American Civil Liberties Union calls for homeless sweeps to stop as Maui Police Department and Maui County Administration continue to make major sweeps to the houseless community, this time in Central Maui. ACLU states that these sweeps are cruel, and unconstitutional according to the 9th circuit court, not to mention the CDC has stated shelter in place is the safest policy for the community, and does not support moving encampments during the pandemic.

“Since this pandemic began, and over the course of the last several months, we’ve called for the halting of sweeps across the state,” says Kathleen Wong, of the American Civil Liberties Union. “We reached out to officials on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island demanding that they stop the sweeps and that they reopen, keep open, and maintain park bathrooms. We’ve worked closely with advocates in those respective counties as well.”

HOMELESS SWEEP IN PROGRESS part2. Starting at 6am this morning approximately 18 people, unsheltered encampments, opala, and 10 vehicles are belong “swept” up. During our covid 19 global pandemic, this sweeping, conducted by Maui Police, Maui County, and Mayor Mike Victorino is in direct conflict to CDC Guidelines and SHELTER IN PLACE ORDERS. This clearly puts public health safety at risk. No public services were provided to any of the people being swept up today. No public agency was on hand to help. One man, while sleeping in a car, had his bag, phone, wallet, ID, and credit credits seized in the car he was sleeping in. His item were just taken by the police. This is also the criminal investigation Maui Police used to try to keep out of the area to document. I was threatened arrest because of this “active investigation” on the charges of obstruction. Maui County and Maui Police need to help not hurt. Posted by Maui Time Weekly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 Video of Maui Police Department Sweep of Houseless Encampment in Kahului Maui

The recent press release calling for a halt in Honolulu is a direct response to their criminalization of houselessness on O’ahu.

“The most recent attention given to O‘ahu is in specific response to Chief Ballard who recently threated to arrest houseless people in the City and County of Honolulu,” says Wong. “However, we will continue the effort to end sweeps statewide as long as they persist, and expect that our advocacy efforts–along with groups on the ground–will continue in every county as long as their actions criminalizing houselessness persist.”

Over 70 officials, organizations, and individuals — representing a broad range of interests and constituencies — released a statement calling for a halt to “sweeps” of the houseless community during this ongoing pandemic. Many members of this community are families, but the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Police Department have promised to continue citations and arrests for anyone in parks and beaches, even if they have nowhere else to go.

Maui Police Department took this individuals phone, backpack and ID during the sweep

The statement and list of signatories is as follows:

We call on the leadership of the City and County of Honolulu — and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) in particular — to stop sweeping our houseless neighbors in the middle of this unprecedented global pandemic. It is cruel, legally questionable (at best), and a threat to public health and safety. Public health experts locally and nationally say this is bad health policy, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) itself has weighed in with the following guidance: “Considerations for encampments — If individual housing options are not available, allow people who are living unsheltered or in encampments to remain where they are. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

That is crystal clear. And yet — flying in the face of CDC guidance — last week HPD Chief Susan Ballard said people who are unsheltered will be cited and arrested if they are in the parks or on the beaches. Making this more confusing is the fact that since the pandemic began, more than 10,000 citations have been issued statewide — thousands to people who are unsheltered — and prosecutors on Oahu and Maui have begun dismissing those citations en masse because they never should have been issued in the first place. This is because people who are houseless are exempt under the emergency orders because they have no place else to go. Issuing new citations after dismissing old citations is nothing more than harassment.

We all want people who are unsheltered to get into housing, but our shelters now have less space than ever because of social distancing guidelines. Just this week there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Iwilei homeless shelter. Forcing more people inside will make this worse. And if an unsheltered person is arrested for being in a park or on a beach on O‘ahu, they’ll be sent to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, which is now seeing its own growing outbreak of the virus. We never agree with these sweeps. They’re cruel, ineffective, and the 9th Circuit Court of appeals has said sweeps like these are unconstitutional, a decision the U.S. Supreme Court let stand. But aside from those legal, philosophical, and humanitarian differences with the City’s policy, continuing with sweeps now is endangering public safety, not protecting it. Please join us in a call to end this practice, at least until this pandemic is behind us.

Signatories

African-American Lawyers Association

ALEA Bridge

American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i

Church and Society, Harris United Methodist Church

Drug Policy Forum of Hawai‘i

Family Promise of Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i Alliance for Community-Based Economic Development

Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice

Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network

Hawai‘i Friends of Civil Rights

Hawai‘i Health & Harm Reduction Center

Hawai‘i Innocence Project

Hawai‘i J-20+

Hawai‘i Public Health Institute

Hawai‘i Strategy Lab

Hui Aloha

Japanese American Citizens League – Honolulu Chapter

Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawai‘i

Mental Health America of Hawai‘i

Muslim Association of Hawai‘i

Honolulu Hawai‘i NAACP

National Association of Social Workers-Hawai‘i

ʻŌiwi TV

Pacific Gateway Center

Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai‘i

The Pōpolo Project

Project Hiehie

Project Vision Hawai‘i

Temple Emanu-El

UNITE HERE! Local 5

Dr. Amy Agbayani

Christopher Akana

Alani Apio, Hui Aloha volunteer

Shanty Sigrah Asher

Sonja Bigalke-Bannan, MSW, LSW

Twinkle Borge, Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae

Cathy Kawano-Ching, Hui Aloha volunteer

Samantha Church

Rev. Thomas J. FitzGerald, First Unitarian Church of Honolulu

Cecilia H. Fordham

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green

Clare Hanusz, Attorney-at-Law

Jen Jenkins, Community Co-Chair to the Department of Heath’s Sex and Gender Minority Work Group

Darrah Kauhane, Executive Director of Project Vision Hawai‘i and Project Hiehie

John Kawamoto

Rynette Keen

Justin F. Kollar, Prosecuting Attorney – County of Kaua‘i

James Koshiba, Hui Aloha

Professor Linda Hamilton Krieger, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law

Charles R. Lawrence III, Prof. Emeritus, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law

Professor Ken Lawson

Professor Mark A. Levin

Professor Justin Levinson

Professor Mari Matsuda

Diane Matsuura, Harris United Methodist Church

Patricia McManaman, Retired Attorney

Leʻa Minton, Certified Nurse-Midwife, MI-Home Program

Dee Nakamura

Deja Ostrowski, Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawai‘i

Professor Robert Perkinson

Kaimana Pine, Hui Aloha volunteer

Rosanna Prieto, MSW

Cheryl Prince, LCSW

Nathalie Rita, PhD Candidate

Dodie Rivera, MSN, RN

Darlene Rodrigues

Darcie Scharfenstein, Hui Aloha volunteer

Professor Nandita Sharma

Dina Shek, Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawai‘i

Professor Avi Soifer

Chloe Stewart

Nicky S. Winter, Executive Director of ALEA Bridge

Summer Lee Yadao

Professor Eric Yamamoto, Fred T. Korematsu Professor of Law and Social Justice

HOMELESS SWEEP IN PROGRESS part2. Starting at 6am this morning approximately 18 people, unsheltered encampments, opala, and 10 vehicles are belong “swept” up. During our covid 19 global pandemic, this sweeping, conducted by Maui Police, Maui County, and Mayor Mike Victorino is in direct conflict to CDC Guidelines and SHELTER IN PLACE ORDERS. This clearly puts public health safety at risk. No public services were provided to any of the people being swept up today. No public agency was on hand to help. One man, while sleeping in a car, had his bag, phone, wallet, ID, and credit credits seized in the car he was sleeping in. His item were just taken by the police. This is also the criminal investigation Maui Police used to try to keep out of the area to document. I was threatened arrest because of this “active investigation” on the charges of obstruction. Maui County and Maui Police need to help not hurt. Posted by Maui Time Weekly on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Share this: Print

Comments

comments