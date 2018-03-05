Women Helping Women Maui’s Anniversary Gala at King Kamehameha Golf Club 

Women Helping Women Maui’s Anniversary Gala will take place at the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Sunday, Mar. 11. The theme of their 21st anniversary event is “Restoring the Heart, Ho‘okele Pu‘uwai.” There’ll be a Polynesian-style dinner, silent auction and live music with Hawaiian trio Kuaola and Sistah Robi Kahakalau. All proceeds go to funding support programs and emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence on Maui and Lanai. $150 per person and $1,650 for table of 11. 5pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Photo courtesy Jimmy Dadian