What it’s like to get Botox (and a few other injections) at RevitalizeMaui

Though I have my vices like anyone else, I always have one foot firmly planted in personal health and wellness. Whether that’s by (sparsely) attending yoga classes, going to the gym, doing annual thisyln cleanses or drinking the newest and best protein shakes, I’m always trying to better my well-being. Reaching my goals and preserving my youth is important to me, so I often seek out more information about health, fitness and anti-aging fads.

I first became aware of RevitalizeMaui about a year ago. Since I spend the majority of my life closely monitoring some electronic device that’s connected to the internet, I started noticing RevitalizeMaui’s ads and services posts flowing through my social media feeds. It only opened a year or so ago, so its campaign is actually quite impressive.

The first thing I thought was, “Wow, we can get vitamin B injections on Maui now.” As someone who’s keen to the professional party lifestyle, I thought this was pretty awesome and a great forward-thinking business for the Valley Isle. On the mainland, it’s pretty common to see vitamin IV trucks pull up outside of casinos in Vegas or outside hot brunch spots in major cities. But for Maui, this is a new type of service.

I began following RevitalizeMaui’s posts and noticed that it offers a wide variety of services for residents looking for optimum health and wellness. It even has vitamin injection “happy hours,” which is a pretty clever way of building awareness. In addition to vitamin shots and supplements, it also offers services for weight loss and anti-aging.

I made an appointment at RevitalizeMaui with the intention of meeting the doctor and exploring their offerings further. I’ve always been curious about Botox and I definitely wanted to try a vitamin B shot. As expected, my visit to RevitalizeMaui was more than just a fun trip to the doctor’s office. I actually learned a lot.

The “Commander in Chief” at RevitalizeMaui is Dr. Emeka B. Okwuje (pronounced oh-koo-jay). He graduated from the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine in 1997, and after three years of post-graduate surgical training he completed a four-year residency in anesthesia. He specialized in pain procedure and regional nerve blocks, and did clinical research in the department of plastic and reconstructive surgery focusing on wound healing and skin regeneration.

About a decade ago, Okwuje says he became “obsessed” with the field of anti-aging and longevity medicine, and his medical profession began to transform into much more. In addition to his medical accolades, he’s also received fellowship training in anti-aging and aesthetic non-surgical techniques from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS).

This includes Botox, which we should probably discuss for a bit. The name is a shortened version of Botulinum Toxin–which can be lethal. But when Botox cosmetics are administered by an experienced professional in a safe, clean and legal environment, it can be a gift.

In fact, I have many friends who get Botox injections on a regular basis. They’re friends of all ages and backgrounds, but most don’t feel completely comfortable talking about it because of the scrutiny that they’ll inevitably receive from their circle of friends. Naturally, your friends and loved ones would prefer not to see your face “Hollywood” frozen, and physical safety is a huge concern.

When used by a doctor to slow the signs of aging, Botox is injected into the muscle to decrease the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. It decreases fine lines and wrinkles by numbing the muscle. Basically, Botox works by not allowing your existing lines and wrinkles to get deeper during the period of time it works (which is four to six months).

I have to admit that when I arrived at my appointment, I was nervous because I’d never had anything injected in my face before. But within seconds after walking through RevitalizeMaui’s doors, my nervousness transitioned into total comfort and even excitement. It helped that Dr. Okwuje was friendly and professional.

While receiving my services, I was able to ask all the questions I had while holding a mirror up to my face and watching Dr. Okwuje administer Botox into my facial muscles. The process was virtually painless, but there was an odd, unexpected moment where my forehead looked like it was from a baby Klingon on Star Trek. This was due to the saline solution mixing with the Botox, and then settling into my forehead.

The whole thing felt a little bit like a science project, but I was still thrilled to see the results. And it does work. It takes a few days to settle in, but when it does, voila! In fact, it’s been a few weeks now since I got Botox, and everyone around me just seems to think I look really “refreshed” and well slept. It’s awesome.

I’ve been told that the three things in life that keep you young are sex, laughing and Retinae. Well, now we can add Botox to that list. Would I do it again? Yes, definitely.

At the end of my appointment, it was time for me to get my vitamin B injection (a blend of vitamin B12 and B Complex). Dr. Okwuje simply slipped the thin needle into my hip, and that was it. The interesting thing was that within a couple of minutes I could actually taste the B12 in my mouth, and only five minutes after I left the office, I felt an earth-shattering burst of energy. I called some friends from my car and was probably talking a mile per minute as I told them that I was super-excited to do whatever was next on my plate that day. I had no issues sleeping that night (as I sometimes do). I would totally do that again, too.

Besides the two services that I received at RevitalizeMaui that day, Dr. Okwuje sees a variety of patients with different needs and goals in optimum health. I asked him how he stays abreast of the newest trends and discoveries in his field. He said he’s continually educating himself, attending conferences and gaining CMEs (Continuing Medical Education credits) in aesthetics, anti-aging and metabolic/functional medicine.

“All the conferences I attend now are focused in this area,” he said. “I am very committed to lifelong learning in order to stay abreast of all the newest advances and techniques. Choosing conferences and courses that are relevant to my interests and medical advances and treatments–it’s something I’m passionate about, and it’s the best way to keep the learning fun and high yield.”

Dr. Okwuje told me that common concerns/ailments that he sees with a majority of his patients are complaints of low energy, weight gain and a desire to decrease the signs of physical aging. For patients like this, Dr. Okwuje will customize a plan. For these, he often recommends that a patient’s plan include a series of detox and energy-boosting vitamin IV treatments, injectable neuromodulators, dermal fillers and hormone replacement (male & female) protocols that improve energy, vitality and youth.

“Loose, saggy, dehydrated skin, hair loss, low energy or libido and even weight gain and muscle wasting are a common sequel to abnormal hormone levels,” he said. He added that beyond hormone imbalance, the most common vitamin deficiencies that he sees are vitamin D and B12.

“I have to say that one of the most gratifying aspects of our practice is the rapid improvement a treatment with IV Vitamins can bring,” said Dr. Okwuje. “Whether it’s a hangover, jetlag or just simply feeling depleted, IV Nutrition is definitely a sought-after and highly effective service. Yes, there’s a wide gamut in the clinical practice of IV Vitamin Therapy. While we do get a bunch of people who need more energy, a hangover or jetlag cure–we have a great number who have autoimmune issues, nutritional depletion or specific metabolic challenges that our customized IV Vitamin therapy protocols that I’ve been trained in and have further developed really helps them with.”

Dr. Okwuje believes his practice not only fits into the Maui community, but reflects it.

“Our local community boasts such a great diversity, and our practice mirrors that,” he said. “We have a great mix of patients. In general, the commonality is that they all are seeking an enhanced life experience. They all want to feel and look their best. The thing about longevity, wellness optimization and aesthetic medicine–prevention is always more powerful than cure.”

Here’s a list of Revitalize Maui’s services, and it’s also currently running a promotion from Jan. 29-Feb. 28. It’s offering 10 percent off dermal fillers, $13/per unit for Botox, $50 off Botox treatments (40u minimum) and a free “BeLifted” IM shot with any aesthetic treatment (for new patients only).

SERVICES

IV Nutrient Therapy

(Vitamins & Hydration)

IV Nutrient Therapy is one of the most popular advances in the world of anti-aging medicine, and extremely common for those that are looking to optimize their health, performance and overall quality of life. IV therapy bypasses the gut, allowing for optimum absorption and immediate availability. Common reasons for IV nutrient therapy include easing a hangover, jetlag and aiding against the common cold or “feeling under the weather.” IV Nutrient for Hangover, IV Nutrient for Jetlag and High Dose Vitamin C Therapy are three of the most popular IV therapies at RevitalizeMaui.

Botox Cosmetics

Botox targets the underlying causes of wrinkles and fine lines; cellular changes die to aging, natural loss of collagen and damage from environmental freeradicals and sun damage. By temporarily reducing muscle activity via a protein, Botox smooths wrinkles and fine lines from beneath the skin’s surface. The effects of Botox last anywhere from four to six months. The most common places to receive Botox are on forehead lines, frown lines (#11’s) and crows feet. Botox has more medical benefits including migraine and tension headache therapy, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) and muscle spasms/tonicity.

Dermal Fillers

A few of the most popular dermal fillers on the market are Juvederm, Restylane and Belotero. Each designed for different uses, dermal fillers consist of hyaluronic acids (HA). HA’s already exist in the human body, so sensitivities and cross reactions are negligible. Benefits to dermal fillers include cheek volumization, lip augmentation, reduction of nasolabial folds (smile and laugh lines), marionette lines and reflating the tear tough (baggy area under eyes).

Hormone Replacement for Women & Men

Hormone Replacement for Women and Men is a customized service that assesses current state of health in various ways. The service begins with a consultation, then advanced diagnostic testing, administration of a Biogenetical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) program or Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), vitamins and micronutrients, follow up visits and tracking. Benefits are huge and based on an individual’s need, medical history and gender. By balancing hormones, individuals will experience a more optimized way of life: more stamina, improved lean body mass, reduced body fat, increased libido, better sleep, stabilized moods and more.

Weight Loss

The center offers a variety of a la carte services, programs and packages for weight loss. It has guided 12-week programs, offer natural weight loss aids and lipotropic injections (vitamins and minerals) to stimulate metabolism and jumpstart a weight loss plan.

B12 & Vitamin Injections

This service is the process of administering intramuscular (IM) vitamin injections into the muscle. Once injected, the nutrients are absorbed into the bloodstream and enable a higher absorption rate than vitamins you make take orally. These custom nutrient formulas are based on top nutrient injection therapy protocols. BeEnergized (B12), PowerUp (B&B12) and BeLifted (CoQ10) are three of the most popular vitamin injections at RevitalizeMaui.

RevitalizeMaui is open Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. 300 Ohukai Rd. Suite B321, Kihei. 808-419-7445; RevitalizeMaui.com

Cover design: Darris Hurst