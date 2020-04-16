West Maui Food Distribution Announced

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that a food distribution will take place on Thursday, April 16, to provide bags of food to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in West Maui.

Distribution will start at 10 a.m. and will take place along Honoapiilani Highway, beginning near Launiupoko Beach Park.

Over 300 bags of produce and food will be available for West Maui residents. Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Access to the distribution will be on Honoapiilani Highway eastbound fronting Launiupoko Beach Park. The portion of the highway between Kai Hele Ku St. and the bypass connection will be closed to traffic in both directions.

Traffic impacts are expected between Puamana Beach Park and Launiupoko Beach Park. Motorists not attending the distribution should avoid the area and use the Lahaina Bypass.

Entrance will not be allowed from Kai Hele Ku Street.

Vehicles will enter the distribution site on Honoapiilani Highway. Vehicles will exit onto the Lahaina Bypass via Kai Hele Ku Street.

“We are working tirelessly to provide essentials countywide to those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Please be courteous and allow those who have lost jobs and income to receive these donations, so they can feed their families during this difficult time.”

Special Mahalo: Safety Systems, VIP Foodservice, Matson, Maui Chemical, Miyake Concrete, Maui Disposal, Maui Lani Golf and State Department of Transportation.

Mahalo also to County of Maui workers, including Maui Police Department, Public Works and Parks and Recreation.

The first food distribution took place in Pukalani on March 30. Food distributions for Central Maui and South Maui took place on Thursday, April 9. Over 1,300 bags of food have been distributed to residents so far.

