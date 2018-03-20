The annual Wear Purple Day–Survivor’s Sunset Stroll will happen at Hanakao‘o Beach on Monday, Mar. 26. The Maui Chapter of the American Cancer Society invites the public to walk and wear purple in observance of cancer survivors and caregivers. All proceeds support Relay For Life of West Maui’s mission to fund cancer research, programs and services. Register on Eventbrite. $10 suggested donation. $25 donation includes a Relay For Life HOPE t-shirt. 5:30pm. Hanakao‘o Beach, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); Cancer.org
Photo courtesy Eventbrite
Comments